The Lakes Committee is accepting application for an at-large committee member.
Deadline to submit applications is Feb. 15.
Review the Lakes Committee Charter at www.fairfieldglade.cc for details on the committee’s duties and responsibilities. Under member login, go to admin/board of directors/committees.
Applications are available on the website and at the Administration Office, 7827 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade.
All applications should be returned to the Administration Office.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/GladeLogIn for directions on logging onto the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.