On behalf of the Lakes Committee, we want to welcome you to spring in beautiful Fairfield Glade.
All around us, the natural beauty of the golf courses, lakes, trails and general mountain scenes are coming into full bloom. The trails, mountain views and lakes are free to enjoy.
Per our charter, the Lakes Committee is an advisory committee reporting to the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors. We oversee the management of the 11 lakes within Fairfield Glade; monitoring the health of the lakes, plants, silt and erosion issues.
The committee makes recommendations on fish stocking, evaluates boat usage and safety regulations, monitors pollution issues, and advises the Board on budget requirements to maintain the lakes and other issues.
We work closely with the Fairfield Glade Bass Club (fish stocking, fish food, fish structures, etc.); the Lakes Patrol (getting word out on stickers, tree/branch removal, other issues); and the FGCC Maintenance Department (desilting, dock maintenance, dam maintenance and lake regulation issues). The committee updates the Fairfield Glade Lakes Handbook and assists the lakes consultant with the annual management report. In essence, our primary goal is to maintain the clear, clean, pristine waters within all Fairfield Glade lakes.
Our Lakes Handbook has recently been updated and approved by the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors. All lake property owners and anyone using the lakes are strongly encouraged to review this handbook, as it offers advice on seawalls, critters in or on the lakes, plants, boating regulations, etc.
Safety is always a primary concern, and we remind all boaters that the lakes are all “no wake” lakes. In general if the waves (wake) from your boat rock a nearby stationary boat, you are probably going too fast. Slow down, relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty.
Also, if you have young people in your group, life jackets are required and must be worn by all children younger than 13, and of course are necessary for each person on the boat.
The Handbook offers many other lake facts and specifications, and we again urge you to review this document prior to enjoying the lakes.
Thanks for your attention and safety on the lakes. We certainly hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoy assisting in the well-being and maintenance of the lakes.
