Boston's Restaurant was once more the gathering place for fun, food and laughter on Nov. 7 as the Lady Mulligans revisited the highs and lows of this season's outings. Challenged by unpredictable weather, the ladies still managed to accumulate an impressive number of birdies, pars and chip-ins.
Once lunch was eaten and enjoyed, the real fun began. Pat Stellick, Sandy Richmond and Carla McDonald received awards for having the most pars of the season consisting of golf gloves, among other choice prizes. Golf hats went to Nan Wallace, Debbie Goergen and Carolyn Smith for sinking those birdies. Linda Reeves accepted for Carolyn.
Other winners were Debbie Goergen, Jan Bartos, Kristine Jones, Carol Heath, Cathy Manning, Jutta Hornbeck, Garnett Harris, Pat Lundin, Val Capper, Sharon Carson, Linda Eli, Barb Jackson and Debbie Carswell for chip-ins. They received trophies reading "Lady Mulligan Champion Chippers.”
We then expressed our gratitude to our fearless leader, Elsie Kenast. Elsie works hard to organize our playdates, making sure tee times are available for all who want to play, as well as keeping track of pars, birdies and chip-ins for our best ball games. She received several gift cards to restaurants, grocery stores and Jo-Ann Fabrics for those essential crochet supplies.
The party was brought to an end with the news of the upcoming Christmas party on Dec. 7. We look forward to gathering once more for fun, food and laughs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.