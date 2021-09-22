Members of the 47th annual Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament committee met Monday, Aug. 23, in the Art Circle Public Library Children’s Reading Room to present funds to area charities.
A total of $12,900 was presented to Denise Melton, House of Hope; Tammy Stewart, Imagination Library; and Lisa Phillips, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center.
The funds, raised during the tournament’s July 9 opening reception, will support the charities’ ongoing projects and programs, and the women all agreed the funds will make a real difference to the children of Cumberland County.
Thank you to Library Director James Houston for being our photographer.
The annual Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament, held Saturday, July 10-Sunday, July 11, was a great success, with 224 players participating from 13 states.
The Tournament Committee is appreciative of the many businesses that sponsored this event, as well as the expert guidance and support of the professional golf staff at Heatherhurst Golf Club.
In addition, no tournament is successful without the many committee members who work tirelessly to make things run smoothly, as well as all of the volunteers and course staff in the clubhouse and on the course.
Thank you — and see you next year.
