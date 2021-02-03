The Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League will host its 47th annual Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament, July 9-11 at Heatherhurst Golf Course in Crossville.
This tournament benefits House of Hope, The Imagination Library and Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center.
The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
More than 200 women from all over Tennessee and other states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, have participated in this event.
The tournament would not be possible without the generous support of area sponsors. Call Sponsor Relations Chair Mia McLelland at 931-250-3873 if interested in sponsoring.
The entry fee includes a participation gift, an opening-night dinner reception with a giveaway and silent auction, homemade breakfasts and clubhouse lunches on both days, two 18-hole rounds of golf on two courses, and cash prizes for each of six flights.
Entrants must have a USGA handicap index with 7 rounds of play posted in 2021.
Look for the event application soon at form to be online soon under “golf” at www.fairfieldglade.cc or at ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com
Call Registration Chair Georgeia McCann at 931-250-7545 with any questions.
