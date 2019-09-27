Members of the 46th annual Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament committee met Aug. 26 in the Art Circle Public Library Children’s Reading Room to present a total of $10,500 to Denise Melton with House of Hope, Tammy Stewart with the Cumberland County Imagination Library and Lisa Phillips with the Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center.
The funds, which were raised during the tournament’s July 12 opening reception, will support the charities’ ongoing local projects and programs, and the ladies all agreed that the funds will make a real difference to the children of Cumberland County.
Thank you to Library Director James Houston for being the photographer.
The annual Fairfield Glade Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament, which was held this year on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, was a great success, with 213 players participating from 12 states. The tournament committee is very appreciative of the many local businesses that sponsored this event, as well as the expert guidance and support of the professional golf staff at Heatherhurst Golf Club.
In addition, no tournament is successful without the many committee members who work tirelessly to make things run smoothly, as well as all of the volunteers and course staff in the clubhouse and on the course.
Thank you and see you next year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.