In support of Women’s Heart Health, Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s monthly meeting on Feb. 5 will feature guest speaker Amanda Underwood.
Underwood works as a certified nurse practitioner with Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee. All members are encouraged to wear red.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. to allow for registration and participation in the silent auction. Be sure to arrive early enough to peruse and bid on the exciting silent auction items including gift cards for restaurants and a furniture store, car services, golf, concert tickets and other fabulous treasures.
To beat long lines, register and pay for the meal at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center from 12:30-1:30 pm. Tuesday. Cost is $16; make checks payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
A tempting menu of chicken piccata will be accompanied by fresh artichoke and lemon roasted potatoes. Bread and dessert will be chef’s choice.
A hearty vegan meal is also available for those who prefer a healthier choice.
Online reservations can be made from 10 a.m. Jan. 27-10 a.m. Jan. 29; phone reservations are allowed from 8-10 a.m. Jan 29.
Cancellations must be made by noon Jan. 31 to avoid financial responsibility for the meal. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cumberland County Good Samaritans is the sponsored charity this month, so please plan to give canned goods, paper products or generous cash donations.
As usual, baskets will be available to collect travel-size toiletries, Box Tops for Education, and make-up bags.
A few tickets are still available for the April Fashion Show modeling clothing from Chico’s of Turkey Creek. Tickets are $25; make checks payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
Look for all the travel options for this year at The Trip Information Table. Rosemary Stutzman and her committee always have exceptional and diverse opportunities for us. There were teasers last month on some fabulous opportunities that are being added.
