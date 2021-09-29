On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will hold their monthly luncheon. The doors open at 10 a.m., with the meeting starting at 11 a.m. at The Center at Fairfield Glade. Reservations will be accepted online at www.ffgladiesclub.com/monthly-luncheon.
Please make check payable to FGLC in the amount of $16 for lunch. For the sake of expediency, checks or exact change are preferred. The regular menu for lunch will be lasagna, green beans, small green salad with croutons, garlic French bread, and apple pie. The vegan menu option is vegan meatballs, with noodles, hearty tossed garden salad, fresh whole green beans, and dessert.
The vegan meal is only available upon request at the time of reservation.
October’s Service Project is Cumberland County Good Samaritans. All are welcome to bring items such as paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, and the like. Items are greatly appreciated.
FGLC’s program speaker is Sam McAdoo, Fairfield Glade Community Club Director of Community Maintenance. He will present information about Fairfield Glade community standards. Online reservations will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27 until 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. Phone reservations may be made by calling 931-200-9749 on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from
8-10 a.m. Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
Reservations are made on a first come, first serve basis. There will be an eight people maximum per table.
Remember the FGLC Bake and Bargainza at Village Green Mall on Thursday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mistletoe Marketplace will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Center and Village Green Mall.
Visit the FGLC new website at ffgladiesclub.com. Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
