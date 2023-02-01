Cumberland County 501(c)(3) organizations are encouraged to apply for charitable donations from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club for the 2022-’23 calendar year.
The club began accepting applications for disbursements on Jan. 1, and will continue through March 31.
Philanthropic requests are submitted through an open process for a wide variety of charitable purposes, including but not limited to community needs, scholarships, veterans, youth, seniors, and adults.
Disbursements from Fairfield Glade Ladies Club are awarded to nonprofit organizations serving a wide range of causes.
To submit an application, go to the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club website www.ffgladiesclub.com. Choose the Scholarships/Charitable Giving menu option, and then select the Charitable Giving Guidelines box on the page.
Potential applicants are requested to read the information provided, then download and complete the application to submit via mail to Attention: Charitable Giving Committee, Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, P.O. Box 2004, Crossville, TN 38555.
Distributions will be approved in June.
Recipients will be notified by email or letter no later than June 30.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service, and social opportunities for its members. The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information about the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.