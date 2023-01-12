Cumberland County 501(c)(3) organizations are encouraged to apply for charitable donations from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club for the 2022-’23 calendar year.
The club began accepting applications for disbursements on Jan. 1, and will continue through March 31.
Philanthropic requests are submitted through an open process for a wide variety of charitable purposes.
This includes, but is not limited to, community needs, scholarships, veterans, youth, seniors and adults.
Disbursements from the Ladies Club are awarded to nonprofit organizations serving a wide range of causes. The club allocated $83,944 in scholarships and charitable disbursements in 2021-’22, the largest amount in its history.
To submit an application, go to www.ffgladiesclub.com, choose the Scholarships/Charitable Giving menu option and then select the Charitable Giving Guidelines box on the page.
Applicants are asked to read the information provided and download the application to submit and mail to Attention: Charitable Giving Committee, Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, P.O. Box 2004, Crossville, TN 38555.
After the deadline, applications will be reviewed and verified by the Ladies Club committee in April.
Recommendations will be reviewed by the executive board in May.
Distributions will be approved in June, and recipients will be notified by email or letter no later than June 30.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
