Potential vendors are urged to reserve booth space now for the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club ninth annual Spring Marketplace Home and Garden Show.
This year’s show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30-May 1 at Village Green Mall, 126 Stonehenge Dr.
The show is open to a variety of different vendors, including handmade items, items for the home, home improvement, jewelry and miscellaneous merchandise. It’s a great opportunity to sell wares at a popular, well-attended event.
COVID-19 protocols will be in effect during the show.
Set-up will be the afternoon of April 29 and the morning of April 30. Vendor fees are $65 per booth space. Visit www.ffgladiesclub.org for full details of costs, booth sizes and an application; click on “club events” and follow the instructions.
Revenues from Ladies Club fundraising events are added to its philanthropic funds. The generosity of the Fairfield Ladies Club is well-known throughout the community.
Call Marsha at 931-456-4680 or visit the club’s website for more about To find out more about the Spring Marketplace.
