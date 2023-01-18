The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s annual silent auction will take place during its next meeting Feb. 1.
Doors open at 10 a.m. at The Center, 7827 Stonehenge Rd. The silent auction and meeting are open to spouses and significant others of Ladies Club members.
The silent auction offers a wide variety of household items, home décor, sporting goods, gift certificates for food-related items, pontoon boat rides, useful services (dog walking, house cleaning, etc.), personalized dining options by some of the Club’s best chefs, baked goods and much more.
Payment by check is preferable. No credit cards accepted.
As one of the club’s big fundraisers, the event is sponsored by Crossville Heating and Cooling and an anonymous club member.
The luncheon menu is Parmesan baked chicken over a bed of noodles, green beans, French bread and fudge pie with whipped cream. A vegetarian option is available that substitutes marinar sautéed mushrooms for the baked chicken.
The monthly service project is Bread of Life Rescue Mission, a nonprofit homeless shelter that provides temporary housing, food and Christian counseling. They are in need of hygiene products, such as deodorant, shampoo and soap; gallon-sized plastic zipper-sealed bags; and cash donations. Visit www. breadofliferescue.org for details.
Online reservations for the luncheon can be made on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23-noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, at ffgladiesclub.com. Those without internet may make reservations by calling 931-200-9749 from 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 23.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 28, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal. Payment of cash or check (made out to FGLC) is $18 on the day of the meeting. No credit cards accepted.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes. The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members. The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club member. Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more.
