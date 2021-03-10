The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club service project for March is the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
Carol Barnes, Ladies Club Service chair, will be at the Village Green Mall 10 a.m.-noon Monday, March 15, collecting donations.
If you miss it, you may send your donations to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Village Green Mall, P.O. Box 2004, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558. Please mark “FG Fire Department” on the memo line.
The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is a group of dedicated volunteer firefighting professionals who keep Fairfield Glade residents and businesses safe and secure.
Calls include being first responders to fires, public safety issues, medical emergencies, and natural disasters, protecting the lives and property of Fairfield Glade residents, businesses and visitors.
The department is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its only sources of funds are donations and grants from governments, businesses, organizations, and donations from us through fundraising campaigns. We must be generous to them.
For the first quarter of 2021, their goal is to raise $20,000 to replace turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).
They plan to replace four sets of turnout gear (coat, pants, helmet, etc.) and two SCBA units.
We are very thankful and encouraged by our members’ willingness to continue to support our service projects each month.
