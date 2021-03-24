The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is excited to announce its first meeting of 2021 will take place on April 7, at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center.
They will once again be able to join one another in fellowship and mission.
The club’s board appreciates members’ support during the times meetings and events
have had to be postponed or canceled.
Online reservations can be made from 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, until 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, through the “Monthly Luncheon” tab on the club’s website, www.ffgladiesclub.org.
Phone reservations are allowed 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Cancellations must be made by noon Friday, April 2, to avoid financial responsibility for your meal.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks while not eating will be appreciated.
The seating at this time is limited to 100 people at tables of four each.
Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Preference will be given to paid members over guests due to limited seating.
Each reservation will be acknowledged, and a waiting list will be kept.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. April 7 to allow for registration and social hour.
The meeting begins at 11 and lunch will be served following the meeting.
For those who want to beat long lines, registration and meal payment are available at the CCC 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Make checks payable to FGLC for $16.
A tempting menu of chicken piccata with lemon caper sauce, red roasted creamed potatoes, vegetable medley, rolls
and lemon drop cake will be served.
A hearty vegan meal is also available for those who prefer a healthier choice.
The guest speaker will be Jeff Dayton on “Pollination: The Importance of Beekeeping.”
Dayton is a professional apiarist sure to educate and entertain with his years of experience in the “sticky” business of bees.
The service committee will be at the door to receive donations for the Pam Biggs Scholarship Fund for deserving students. Make checks payable to FGLC and mark “Pam Biggs Scholarship” on the memo line.
Donations may also be mailed to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Village Green Mall, P.O. Box 2004, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
Club members will collect travel-sized toiletries, Box Tops for Education, and old cellphones.
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club officers are very thankful and encouraged by the members’ willingness to continue to support their service projects.
Look for travel options for this year at the trip information table.
The travel committee always has exceptional and diverse opportunities for the club.
Membership forms will be available at this meeting for women who have not had an opportunity to join this year.
Annual dues are $25 to become a part of this warm and philanthropic organization.
