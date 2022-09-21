The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will host its Oct. 5 meeting at The Center, 7827 Stonehenge Dr. Doors open at 10 a.m., with the business meeting to start at 11.
The program is a special audiovisual presentation from Jennifer Sipe and Mary Ann Urban, explaining the numerous online opportunities to stay connected with the club. Included will be the club’s website and Facebook pages, making reservations and how the e-blast process works.
The service project for October is Cumberland Good Samaritans. The not-for-profit organization helps address the unmet needs of people in crisis. The Ladies Club will be collecting toilet paper and accepting donations by cash or check. Make checks payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, with Good Samaritans written in the memo line.
The October meeting is also the time to choose an Angel Tree child from the House of Hope.
The meal will a large chicken Caesar salad with croutons and dressing, congealed strawberry pretzel salad, individual crackers and apple pie.
The vegan option is the strawberry pretzel salad, Caesar salad with croutons and dressing, roasted squash and apple pie.
Online reservations for the luncheon can be made on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at ffgladiesclub.com. Those with no internet may call 931-200-9749 from 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 26.
The meal is $18; pay via cash or check made payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club the day of the meeting. No credit or debit cards are accepted.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal.
Check out upcoming travel opportunities at the Travel Committee’s information table for more or make reservations.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members. The club is open to all women living in Fairfield Glade.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
