On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will hold their monthly luncheon.
The doors open at 10 a.m., with the meeting starting at 11 in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
November’s service project is the Peavine Care-Center – Food Pantry. Cash donations are encouraged. For every $30 donated, 10 bags of food are filled for distribution.
This month’s speaker, Wendy Cornilles, of The Palms, will be discussing Self Care for Vitality.
Online reservations at https://www.ffgladiesclub.com/monthly-luncheon will be accepted starting at 8 a.m.- Monday, Oct. 25-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Phone reservations at 931-200-9749 will be accepted from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 25.
Cancellations can be made no later than 10 a.m. Oct. 29 by emailing ffgreservations@gmail.com or calling 931-200-9749.
Reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis. Eight people maximum per table is allowed.
For the sake of expediency, checks or exact change are preferred for the lunch, which is $16. Checks should be made payable to FGLC.
The meal will be turkey and dressing casserole, roasted potato medley, cranberry/orange cup, Brussels sprouts, homemade yeast rolls and pumpkin cheesecake.
A vegan option of stuffed portabello mushroom is available upon request only, with the request made at the time of reservation.
Remember: The Mistletoe Marketplace will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Center at Fairfield Glade and Village Green Mall.
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
