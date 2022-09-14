The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club takes the summer months off, but they are far from inactive.
At the June board of directors meeting, the club approved $83,944 in scholarships and charitable disbursements for the year ending June 30.
“This year, we are giving away the largest amount in club history,” said outgoing President Becky Price, “and it does not include the donations to our monthly service projects.”
The list of recipients include $25,000 in scholarships, as well as charitable giving to a number of entities.
“We love ending 2021-2022 year on such a high note,” Price added. “The mission of the Fairfield Ladies Club is to raise and distribute funds for scholarships and to aid 501(c)(3) charitable groups in Cumberland County.”
She continued, “Our ladies have proven that the difficult circumstances we faced from the COVID-19 lockdowns didn’t keep us from helping our community. I am so proud of these wonderful women and their outstanding generosity.”
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
