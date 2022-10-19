The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will host its Nov. 2 meeting at The Center, 7827 Stonehenge Dr.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with the business meeting beginning at 11.
The program for the day is Gobbler Games, in honor of Thanksgiving.
The service project for November is the House of Hope Angel Tree. Last month, those who picked up angels are to bring back their gifts.
The meal for the meeting is chicken and dressing casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts and cranberry orange relish with homemade yeast rolls and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.
The vegetarian option is a baked sweet potato with butter, cinnamon/sugar, Brussels sprouts, cranberry orange relish and pumpkin cheesecake.
Online reservations for the luncheon can be made on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. Oct. 24-10 a.m. Oct. 26 at ffgladiesclub.com; or by phone for those without Internet from 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 at 931-200-9749.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Oct. 28 to avoid financial responsibility for the meal.
Payment by cash or check, made out to FGLC, is $18 on the day of the meeting. No credit cards are accepted.
Members are encouraged to check out upcoming travel opportunities at the Travel Committee’s information table to learn more or make reservations.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
