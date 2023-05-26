The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club hosts its last monthly meeting of the 2022-’23 year June 7 at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Shalena Durkot, horticulturist/garden coordinator at the UT Gardens in Crossville, will be the guest speaker.
She will discuss the Plateau Discovery Gardens, created by the Cumberland County Master Gardeners, one of only three regional gardens in the state.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with the business meeting beginning at 11.
The meal is $18 each and includes Southwestern tossed salad with sliced margarita grilled chicken, corn, black beans and avocado ranch dressing; fruit cup; and Key lime pie for dessert.
The entree for the vegetarian option will be Southwestern tossed salad minus chicken.
The monthly service project is the Cumberland County Emergency and Rescue Squad.
They provide 24/7 coverage to more than 65,000 residents in 685 square miles, as well supporting eight other counties.
In addition to rescue services, they perform swift water and cave extraction rescue, and more.
Visit the cumberlandcountyrescuesquad.wordpress.com for more information. Cash donations only.
Online reservations for the luncheon can be made on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. Monday, May 29-noon Wednesday, May 31 at ffgladiesclub.com; those without internet may call 931-200-9749 from 8 a.m.-noon May 29 to make reservations.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal.
Meal payment by check (made out to FGLC) or cash the day of the meeting will be preferred; no credit cards accepted.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
