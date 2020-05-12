Voting via electronic media was a first for Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
Since there were no write-in candidates, the following were by acclimation declared 2020-’22 officers: President, Sally Cooney, President-elect Becky Price, First Vice President Louise Goodman, Second Vice President Lin Marten, Recording Secretary Carolyn Champagne, Corresponding Secretary Gin Genetempo, Treasurer Adrianne Salmond and Assistant Treasurer Vicki Kapp.
Dues of $25 are now payable for the 2020-’21 year, and checks payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club may be remitted to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Village Green Mall, P.O. Box 2004, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558-2004.
With the current status of groups larger than 50 discouraged and the large gatherings prohibited at the Community and Conference Center, unfortunately the June meeting of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is canceled.
We are hopeful that come September, everything will be back to normal, and we can support our new officers and committee members as service to our membership remains their top priority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.