The board of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has voted to cancel the February and March club meetings, leaving the option open to meet in April, May and June.
Watch for future announcements regarding meeting dates and associated information.
We are very thankful and encouraged by our members’ willingness to continue to support our service projects each month and the Book Sale last fall.
The recent Hospice service project resulted in donations of $407.
The January service project was Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. This nonprofit organization provides dogs to help wounded warriors. Both are brought together to further train and insure that the veteran’s quality of life improves.
The February Service Project will be the Cumberland County Playhouse. They have struggled to provide entertainment opportunities in various ways and have lost much revenue in the last year because they could only make a limited number of seats available.
The Playhouse has been a very big supporter of the Ladies Club by providing meeting entertainment and free tickets for drawings for years. We must be as generous to them.
You may send your donations to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Village Green Mall, P.O. Box 2004, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, and mark “Playhouse” on the memo line.
Carol Barnes, Ladies Club service chair, will be at the Village Green Mall from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 22 to collect for Cumberland County Playhouse. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
If you have not had an opportunity to join this year, membership forms will be available at our next meeting. Annual dues are $25 to become a part of this warm and harmonic philanthropic organization.
The board of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club appreciates all of your support during the times we have had to postpone or cancel meetings and events.
Our overall goal is to protect our members in challenging times. Hopefully the roll-out of the vaccine will allow us to be less at risk, have a Fairfield Glade venue that will allow our large meetings, and once again enjoy our luncheons, programs and fellowship.
