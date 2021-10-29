For the first time, Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will participate in the Crossville Angel Tree December event.
The service project at the club’s Wednesday, Nov. 3, luncheon is for House of Hope, Cumberland Children’s Cen-
ter.
Each club member will have an opportunity to choose an Angel. The Angel will be labeled boy or girl, and the age will be given.
Each Angel will have the child’s information, such as sizes and special needs/wants for Christmas.
Members are to shop for their Angel during the month and bring their gift to the Wednesday, Dec. 1, luncheon.
