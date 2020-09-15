Fairfield Glade held their annual Labor Day festivities, encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the long, beautiful weekend.
Nowadays, Labor Day is all fun and games, marked by its cookouts, camping, boating, festivals, craft shows, events, and fun family time, like that offered in FG, to make their Labor Day memories speical.
However, that’s not how it began. Labor Day Holiday was the result of a socio-political movement. Its evolution from civil unrest to an extra day of rest is a testament to the times.
Labor Day is a federal holiday traditionally observed on the first Monday in September, offering an extra-long weekend, signifying the end of summer and paying tribute to the achievements of American workers.
The holiday was created by the labor movement post-Industrial Revolution.
During the 1800s, in the height of the Industrial Revolution, work conditions were ungoverned, child labor was used and average work weeks were 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. Labor unions formed to combat unsafe work conditions, unfair wages, and negotiate appropriate hours. With the labor movement becoming more vocal, boycotts, strikes, riots, and rallies were organized; some of which brought the country’s production to a screeching halt and others that ended in violence.
Noted as the first Labor Day parade, 10,000 workers on-strike marched from City Hall to Union Station in New York on Sept. 5, 1882.
Following the Pullman Strike and ensuing unrest, the “working man’s” holiday was passed by Congress in 1894, 12 years after the labor movement began and Labor Day became a federal holiday.
