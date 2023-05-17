In the northwest section of Fairfield Glade lies the Otter Creek sections. For years, the area was marketed as “The Party Neighborhood,” although COVID-19 really put a dent into that reputation.
For years, Otter Creek held New Year’s, wine clubs, dinner clubs, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, July Fourth, July (the month), Christmas, Kentucky Derby and other many pop-up parties.
It’s a fun neighborhood with great neighbors.
On May 6, one Otter Creek couple, Skip and Cathie Mliczek, each turned 70 on May 2 and May 4, respectively. Their three children from Tennessee and New Jersey decided to throw a surprise party at Pete and Carol Cahill’s house.
The party was advertised as a Kentucky Derby party, which the Cahills have annually held (minus COVID-19 years) since building here in 2006. Thus, the Mliczeks had no idea about the surprise.
Forty-one people showed up around 2 p.m. and began preparations for Skip and Cathie to arrive at 2:30.
As the naïve couple made their way down the steps to party central, they were met with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.” They were totally surprised, embarrassed and happy for the reception they received.
The celebration included live music; catered food; lots of drinks, including margaritas both frozen and regular, chocolate martinis and stoli oldy (a large crystal decanter filled with pineapple chunks soaked in vodka for four days). Sangria was also part of the celebration but alas, was spilled on final approach.
At 4:30, the Kentucky Derby banker opened and a drawing was held to pick horses for the Derby race. I’ll say this: 41 people who have been partying for almost four hours, were cheering on their horse at extremely high DBs.
Acknowledgments were provided for first-, second-, third- and last-place horses.
The bottom line is this: Of the 41 people, there were probably 41 opinions on the state of the country. But on May 6, everyone was in agreement celebrating a great couple’s 70th birthday and watching the 149th running of the KY Derby.
In the end, two great neighbors went home happy and surprised, and another Otter Creek party was successfully held.
