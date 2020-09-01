The Korean War Veterans Association hopes the participation numbers continue to rise as they meet and go forward with their new set of officers. Cmdr. Gene Ferris will make some changes as the group proceeds. Cmdr. Gene will ask assistance from each member in cleaning up some past problems and plans for differences.
Guests are welcome and the group gladly receives comments from guests as to how they may improve their functioning. All edicts from COVID-19 protocols are in place during these meetings.
The meeting is set for Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Glade Community & Conference Center on Stonehenge Drive. Remember: these meetings always take place on the second Wednesday of the month.
State of Tennessee stats indicate that Cumberland County has more living vets than most other counties in the state. KWVA therefore appeals to those vets to visit them and possibly solicit membership in the group. Membership requirements go back as far as 1945 and persist through today. One would never be sorry that they chose to work and play with the KWVA.
Meetings usually last about an hour and then are followed with social time including homemade cookies and beverage.
