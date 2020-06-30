After not having a meeting for three months, Plateau Chapter 297 Korean Veterans Association will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
All COVID-19 restrictions and edicts will be in place. Guests are always welcome at these meetings. Guests and visitors are to call Commander Gene Stone for further information or driving directions.
This will be a very special meeting and Stone is hoping the membership will turn out in great numbers.
LG Electronics of South Korea and Clarksville, TN, will be on hand to present the chapter with a helping large check to assist with their programs to help fund local scholarships and local helping sources in Cumberland County.
After the kick-off with LG Electronics, the chapter will have the ceremony of changing leadership positions. Present Commander Stone, will retire after a successful four years as chapter commander. Gene Ferris will take over as commander and Stone and Jim Ferris will be installed as Senior and Junior Vice-commanders, respectively.
After these events have taken place, the chapter will proceed and catch up with regular business at hand.
