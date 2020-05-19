Beginning June 6, two new exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Plateau Creative Arts Center in Fairfield Glade.
The artwork of Susan Kubak and the Member’s Mosaics will be on display for all to enjoy.
There will be no Fun and Wine Friday on June 5, due to the guidelines for COVID-19.
The hours for viewing the new displays, and the artwork of Guild members, will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Gallery hosts will be wearing masks, and the Art Guild strongly encourages the visiting public to use this protective health measure.
Plateau Creative Arts Center has been thoroughly cleaned, and the Guild members will continue surface disinfecting practices throughout the building.
Susan Kubak is the Featured Artist for June.
“Painting the beauty I see in nature is what inspires my watercolors,” she said.
An Illinois transplant with a B.A. in fine arts, her lifelong love of animals and the outdoors is evident throughout her artwork.
Kubak lived on a farm for many years, enjoying life with her horses, chickens, dogs and a rare breed of sheep.
The friendly people and the beauty of East Tennessee drew Kubak to Fairfield Glade. Her artwork will be available for purchase.
The second new exhibit will be the “Member’s Mosaic” display. Composed of 4-by-4-inch mini canvases, these tiny works of art will be paintings, drawings and mixed media treasures.
Although these small canvases will not be available for purchase, they showcase the talented and varied creativity of the members of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
Visitors will also be delighted by the large selection of jewelry, cards, leather and woodwork, ceramic pieces and paintings.
Plateau Creative Arts Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade. For additional information about the Art Guild, the displays, and the classes, visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net or call 931-707-7249. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is on Facebook.
The Center is wheelchair accessible and is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and equal opportunity provider.
