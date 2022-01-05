Historian Dennis Urban will present “Civil War Life and Times in Knoxville 1861-1865” at the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 12.
The meeting will be in Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Urban is a life-long student of the Civil War. His intense interest began in elementary school.
He grew up in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC, within an hour’s drive of many of the significant Eastern Theater battlefields. He attended high school near the Civil War site of the Harewood Hospital.
Urban is a 1969 graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in secondary education.
He took numerous Civil War courses and seminars during his college career. He is a consummate researcher, reader, collector, Civil War historian, and recent Civil War author.
Urban is retired from the Oak Ridge Institute of Science and Education, having moved to Oak Ridge in 2004.
He previously had concurrent careers in sales and marketing for 25 years and in the volunteer fire service for 35 years.
Urban is a retired fire chief from Montgomery County, MD.
Urban served three terms as president of the Knoxville Civil War Roundtable. He has been fascinated by the Civil War history of Knoxville and East Tennessee since his move to the area.
His interest and research led to the development of several Knoxville-centric presentations. Urban is a speaker to groups and to civic organizations, schools, churches, and clubs throughout the Knoxville and East Tennessee area.
Urban’s presentation begins by setting the stage of what Knoxville was like in 1861: business, population, sympathies, geographical importance, and the complexion of the three Grand Divisions of the state. Knoxville and East Tennessee were more pro-Union than Middle and West Tennessee.
The history and the stories about Knoxville and its citizens make for a compelling and interesting presentation. This explanation leads to the two statewide secession convention votes.
The presentation’s emphasis shifts to several noteworthy families and individuals living in Knoxville, discussing their sympathies, politics, and what happened to them during and after the war.
Many of these families and individuals are generally unknown except to those who read and study Knoxville Civil War history.
Though this is not a military-focused talk, the death of Union General William P. Sanders at the beginning of the Siege of Knoxville in the autumn of 1863 is briefly covered.
Urban’s purpose is to stimulate interest in Civil War in Knoxville and encourage additional reading as well as to show that these were real people living experiences that influenced them for the remainder of their lives.
Memberships to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table are available for $25 per year for individuals and $35 per year for couples.
Call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499 for more information.
