The Fairfield Glade Community Club reminds homeowners of the Household Trash/Sanitation Removal Policy.
Bags are to be used and tied even if the refuse is put in garbage cans. The weight limit is no more than 40 lbs. per bag/can.
Refuse cans are strongly recommended to be used. This will ensure the sanitation employees can efficiently perform their duties.
These rules are especially important during combined sanitation routes during planned holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.