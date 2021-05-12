The National Wildlife Federation has a movement, Garden for Wildlife, which has recognized more than 227,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat gardens across the United States to date, encompassing more than 2.5 million acres that support wildlife locally.
Backyards, urban gardens, school grounds, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms, zoos and community landscapes can all be recognized as wildlife habitats through the program.
NWF celebrates this effort to create a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs and other local wildlife.
Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.
“Anyone anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities,” said NWF naturalist David Mizejewski.
“Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife,” he added. “Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife. It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife.”
Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is now also part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens that provide habitat for declining pollinator insects such as butterflies and bees.
Participants who have their wildlife habitat garden certified for a $20 processing fee receive a personalized certificate with a unique habitat number, a one-year membership to NWF with a subscription to National Wildlife magazine, a subscription to the Garden for Wildlife e-newsletter, and a 10% discount to National Wildlife catalog.
As an extended neighborhood, there is also the potential to work together and certify the Fairfield Glade community.
For more information on NWF’s Garden for Wildlife movement and how to qualify to have a garden space recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat, visit https://www.nwf.org/garden or call 1-800-822-9919.
