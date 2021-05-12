Parking policy violations are the most common infractions that occur in Fairfield Glade.
Fortunately, there are clear guidelines for avoiding the problems of unacceptable parking practices and their undesirable effect on the community.
Here is some information that should help clear up questions you might have about why you received a violation letter about parking on your property.
There are two main components to the parking policy which all owners agree to when they purchase property in Fairfield Glade.
The first one is found in the first sentence of the policy:
“Parking of any vehicle off the driveway is prohibited except for Architectural Control (AC) approved parking pads.”
This basically means no parking on the grass. If you need more parking space, the AC office can be contacted for permission for a parking pad, and they will supply you with guidelines on how it can be constructed.
The second restriction says:
“Overnight parking of vehicles and other equipment … shall not be permitted on any lot, street, road, or common property in Fairfield Glade.”
This restriction is followed by a list of vehicles that are restricted from parking overnight.
These include such things as portable storage containers; motor homes; travel trailers; recreational vehicles; truck tractors/trailers; boats; boat trailers; and boat accessories, which includes motors and sails.
Small boats which are not on a trailer may be stored in the rear of your residence.
Parking of utility trailers and commercial vehicles such as those used for business with logos or signage on them are not allowed to be parked on your property overnight.
There are several places where these can be parked or stored:
• Fairfield Glade RV and Boat Storage, 102 Fairview Rd., 931-248-0710
• Glade Store N Lock, 5653 Peavine Rd., 931-484-0588
• Franklin Place Storage, 5429 Peavine Rd., 931-456-2665
Under special circumstances and with proper advance permission, temporary parking may be permitted.
Permits for temporary parking may be obtained during normal business hours — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays — at the AC Office. Email to: accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc after hours.
The parking policy of your deed-restricted community can be found on the Fairfield Glade website, www.fairfieldglade.cc > Member Login > My Property > Property Policies > Parking Policy.
If you have any questions regarding the Parking Policy, please call the AC office at 931-707-2149 or email accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc
