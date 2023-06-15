The Monsignor Philip F. Thoni Knights of Columbus Council 16088 and KinD Charities of Tennessee raised $16,095 through its charitable fundraising to benefit Hilltoppers Inc., a local non-profit agency devoted to the care and quality of life for developmentally disabled adults.
The donation was made at the Knights annual picnic for Hilltoppers Inc. where staff and clients joined the Knights for an afternoon of music, food and fun. The Knights of Columbus Council 16088 is comprised of men from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade.
Hilltoppers Inc. Executive Director Jeanene Houston stated that the donation will be used to install new flooring in one of its residential group homes.
Hilltoppers Inc. is a non-profit organization devoted to the care and quality of life for developmentally disabled people in our community. The organization provides support and services to adults with intellectual disabilities, promoting health, wellness, and independence to achieve success in their clients’ lives. To complete their mission successfully, Hilltoppers Inc. relies on funding from the state of Tennessee as well as private donations and grants from philanthropic organizations.
The Saint Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Council 16088 in Fairfield Glade is a continuing benefactor of Hilltoppers Inc. They regularly sponsor events that support the organization’s mission including fundraising events and social activities for those served by Hilltoppers. Fundraising is done locally, and donations come from residents who support their annual Tootsie Roll Drive. All donations are given to charity.
Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal men’s organization founded in 1882 on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Charity and faith are at the heart of their work, which is to bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled, and needy members of the community.
“We are so thankful to the Knights for their continuing support,” stated Houston. “Their commitment to charitable giving helps us to achieve our mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.