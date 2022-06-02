The Monsignor Phillip Thoni Knights of Columbus Council 16088, representing St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade and through its KIND Charities of Tennessee, recently donated $9,841.60 to Hilltoppers Inc.
“We are committed to helping wherever we can,” said local KIND Charities Director Roland Wicker, who presented the donation, “and Hilltoppers does outstanding work in our community.”
The Knights Council 16088 is a continuing patron of Hilltoppers Inc.. The Council regularly sponsors fundraising events and social activities for those served by Hilltoppers.
Fundraisers take the form of benefit concerts, direct donation and Tootsie Roll drives to fund the charitable activities of the Knights.
All monies collected by fundraising efforts are sent directly to KIND — Knights Caring for those with Intellectual Disabilities — Charities of Tennessee, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a function of the State Council of the Knights of Columbus.
Upon receipt, the State Council immediately returns 75% directly back to whatever charity or charities that Council 16088 specifies. The remaining 25% goes into a state account that is used to fund grant requests. “This has worked well for us,” Wicker said, “because Hilltoppers Inc. has been the recipient of several of those grants.”
Hilltoppers Assistant Director Frances Beard said the money will be used to repair the wheelchair lift system on one of the organization’s handicap-equipped vans.
Hilltoppers Inc. is a non-profit organization devoted to the care and quality of life for developmentally disabled individuals in the community.
The agency provides support and services to over 125 adults with intellectual disabilities, promoting health, wellness and success in their lives.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal men’s organization founded in 1882 on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Charity and faith are at the heart of their work, which is to bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members of the community.
