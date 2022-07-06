When an American flag becomes Old and loses its Glory, it must be respectfully retired.
The Father Gabriel Assembly 2162 Knights of Columbus, Crossville, conducted its annual flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Representatives of several historic and patriotic organizations joined to support the Knights, including members of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; Marine Corps League, Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1467; American Legion Post 163; VFW Post 9686; and Boy Scouts of America Troop 374.
At the outset, Sir Knight Bill Anzenberger, faithful navigator, spoke of the mission of the Knights and their patriotic connection, then presided over the retirement ceremony.
During the ceremony, the flag was decommissioned by separating the Union (stars on the field of blue) from the stripes; then the stripes were separated.
Each stripe represents one of the 13 original colonies. As the stripes were separated, and individually placed into the fire, a state’s name was read aloud, in the order of its date of admission into the Union upon ratifying the Constitution.
After all the stripes were placed into the fire, Sir Knight Jim Cribbs placed the Union, signifying the whole, into the flames. Sir Knight Tony Zimmermann presented several other flags ready for retirement to American Legion Cmdr. Terry Mitchell, to be retired later that day.
Tony Zimmerman is with Knights of Columbus Assembly 2162. Nancy Mitchell is with The Crab-Orchard Chapter DAR.
