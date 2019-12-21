The St. Francis of Assisi Council 16088 of the Knights of Columbus recently conducted a drive to accumulate warm clothing for the Crab Orchard Care Center.
Donations were gathered at St. Francis of Assisi parish in Fairfield Glade before and after each of the three weekend Masses: 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Announcements of the upcoming drive were provided for several weeks beforehand at Masses, gatherings and in the bulletin to allow parishioners to prepare their donations.
The items collected included 305 coats or jackets, 235 sweaters, 46 blankets, 52 scarfs, 62 pairs of gloves, 49 pairs of pants, 43 hats, 30 pairs of socks, and 15 pairs of shoes. Many of the items were brand new with their wrappings and tags still attached.
Volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and the Crab Orchard Care Center met Nov. 21 to sort the items, hang them on racks or lay them out for distribution.
Advance notifications of the scheduled distribution at churches in the community helped ensure that it was as successful as the donation process.
Many recipients expressed great thanks to the Care Center staff and to those involved in making the drive happen, and especially to those who took the time and care to make the donations.
The Knights of Columbus is Catholic men’s fraternal organization. It is based on the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism.
The international organization is headquartered in New Haven, CT, where the first council was founded by Father Michael J. McGivney in 1882.
Today, the Knights of Columbus consists of 1.9 million members, and 15,900 councils in 17 countries throughout the world.
The Crab Orchard Care Center, at 87 Commerce St., is an independent nonprofit agency that functions to serve the needs of those in eastern Cumberland County.
Besides distributions such as this, the center provides food assistance every Saturday to families in need, generally serving between 110-130 families per week. This effort is an ongoing task throughout the year.
Contact Center Director Mary Nelson at 931-707-5616 to participate in serving the needs of this organization.
Financial donations to help the center provide for the needed supplies and equipment may be sent to P.O. Box 274, Crab Orchard, TN 37723.
