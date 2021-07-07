On Flag Day, June 14, the Father Gabriel Assembly of the Knights of Columbus hosted a Flag Retirement ceremony at the Knights of Columbus hall in Crossville.
The Flag Code (Title 4, United States Code, Chapter 1) provides us direction on how to display the flag (indoors and outdoors), the 15 days of the year that extra emphasis should be placed on flying the flag, and guidance on many aspects of flag etiquette. Concerning damaged flags, the Code directs, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
To that end, Flag Retirement ceremonies are conducted by patriotic organizations throughout the year to properly dispose of flags that are weathered or damaged to the point that they are no longer respectful in their purpose.
While this Retirement Ceremony was hosted by the Knights, several organizations participated in the program, including the Crab Orchard Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Crossville Post 163, Marine Corps League “Sgt. Morgan W. Strader” Detachment 1467, Elks Lodge 2751, Korean War Veterans of America, Military Officers Association of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9686, Office of the Veterans Service Officer in Crossville, Knights of Columbus Councils 8152 and 16088, Knights of Columbus Assembly 2162 and the Catholic Social Club of Cumberland County.
There is not a universal procedure or process for a flag retirement, however many aspects of the ceremonies conducted by various organization are common, with some differences in execution. No matter the organization conducting the ceremony, the goal is the same; to complete the process to destroy the designated flag(s) in a dignified manner. In this ceremony, after introductions were conducted, the Invocation was offered, followed by a Pledge of Allegiance. Comments were offered by the DAR and the Knights, then the actual physical retirement process began. While approximately 30 flags were collected for retirement, the ceremony focused on the retirement of one of the larger flags. While members of the Marine Corps League held the flag being dismembered, representatives of the various organizations ceremoniously cut the 13 red and white stripes from the flag and placed them in the burning fire. The “Union,” the blue section of the flag housing the stars representing the states, was then placed in the fire by the Marine Corps League to complete the destruction of the flag. The remainder of the flags targeted for retirement were presented to the American Legion for burning at a later time. The ceremony closed with the singing of “God Bless America” and the Benediction.
When your flag becomes worn and tattered to the point that it does not offer proper respect as an emblem for our country, do ensure it is properly put away. The Knights of Columbus, as well as many of the other organizations participating in this day’s event, will accept flags throughout the year for proper retirement.
