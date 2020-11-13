Robert "RL" Kirkland, 8, of Crossville, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monteagle Rehab & Wellness Center in Monteagle. RL was born June 4, 1932, in Crab Orchard to Laborn Kirkland and Edith Marie Pennycuff Kirkland. The second of 18 children, he went to work in t…