Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity has honored Cheri Kisly as the October Volunteer of the Month for her service in the ReStore.
Kisly volunteers her time one or two times a week, pricing and sorting donated items for the craft department.
“I enjoy volunteering for Habitat because it’s a place where each person seeks to put God’s love into action in their treatment of others every day,” she said.
“Everyone I am fortunate to volunteer with is committed to giving their best to make the world a better place.”
Originally from the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Cheri started volunteering with Habitat in January after moving to Crossville.
“Our family chose CCHFH because we have admired the work they did in Illinois, where Habitat for Humanity builds hope through shelter,” said Kisly.
Habitat Volunteer and Family Services Coordinator Sherry Chesson said Kisly is a giver who helps without being asked, and asks for nothing in return.
“She has been a tremendous help in the ReStore, where we have experienced a shortage of volunteers,” Chesson said.
“She understands that the mission of affordable housing hasn’t changed; the current position of our economy has only brought to light more affordable housing issues.”
Chesson added, “We are continually thankful for volunteers like Cheri, who volunteer their time to make their community better.”
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity is always in need of volunteers. Their largest need for volunteers is ReStore loading and moving, ReStore cashiers, office phone partners.
No experience is necessary for any volunteer position.
Contact Chesson at 931-484-4565 or volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com to join Habitat’s volunteer family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.