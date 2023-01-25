Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will focus on locating ancestors’ vital records during its meeting from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2.
The meeting, hosted by Programs Committee Chair Ken Baker, will be at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr.
Vital records are key pieces of evidence in family history research. But what if no vital records can be found?
This meeting will also look at acceptable substitutions for unavailable records, and where a researcher might find such sources.
Creating source citations for major types of vital records based on where records are found will be covered.
Kinseekers meet the first Thursday of each month.
