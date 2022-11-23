Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will have a holiday luncheon from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
The luncheon for members and their guests will take place during a business meeting to determine the group’s future direction.
Members will review and vote on suggested changes to the group’s bylaws, conduct elections of officers for 2023, and gather volunteers for committees.
Sandwiches and chips will be provided by the Kinseekers executive board, with side dishes or desserts provided by those attending.
Admission for those not bringing a side or dessert is an unopened, unexpired canned, or packaged item for donation to an area food pantry.
After the business aspect of the meeting, the group will enjoy the fellowship of members and guests while sharing family history mysteries.
Kinseekers meets from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
