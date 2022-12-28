After the new president, Debbie Reminder, conducts the short business portion of the meeting, Programs Committee Chair Ken Baker will host the Thursday, Jan. 5, Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade crowdsourcing session.
The meeting is 1-3 p.m. in Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
Baker requests that those attending bring one or more research questions, along with any supporting information that goes with them.
His plan is for us to use these in exercises to see if members and guests can help each other improve upon them, give each other new ideas, or suggest resources to use to answer the research questions.
Those attending will divide into groups of four to six people and discuss each person’s research question.
Distributed handouts will serve as both conversation starters and tools to use during group discussions.
If needed, one group will be formed for those who just want to work on developing quality research questions that will yield better results.
Kinseekers meet from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church.
