On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will consider the details of “Cataloging Cemeteries,” when their own Tim West will share his “cemetery obsession” with the group.
West’s fascination with cemeteries began in the spring of 1998, when he and his 6-year-old daughter began visiting rural cemeteries.
From there, that fascination grew into a debilitating obsession. He has cataloged more than 350 cemeteries and captured over 20,000 headstone pictures.
West is the founding coordinator for the Scott County, Tennessee, Project (1996), which is part of the all-volunteer, internet-based Tennessee Genealogy Web (TNGenWeb) project.
A board member and the current assistant state coordinator for TNGenWeb, he has authored five books on obituaries, church histories and other related subjects. Those attending may expect an interesting presentation.
For the balance of 2021, there will be no charge for attending meetings.
Kinseekers now meet in Rooms B and C at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr. in Fairfield Glade, from 1-3 p.m. Use the handicap-assessable secure side entrance.
At the Sept. 2 meeting, Donna Fitzgerald’s “Researching Like a Pro” program provided information on the most productive ways to utilize resources such as the Family Search Catalog.
For example, the catalog contains eight search options: places, surnames, titles, authors, subjects, keywords, call numbers and film/fiche numbers.
Fitzgerald suggested researchers first determine where they are and what they already know about the person before searching in the option headings from that point.
She mentioned The Family Search Digital Library as another excellent source of information and reminded members to check out all the different possible name spellings they are researching, including nicknames.
Kinseekers are already gearing up for their special Dec. 2 meeting during which genealogist Judy Russell will present her program on “How Knowing the Law makes Us Better Genealogists.”
Seating is limited. Be watching for more information about Russell and her topic in the November newspaper article.
Also, at the November meeting, Kinseekers will start collecting dues for 2022. They will remain at $20 per person for the year.
Guests will be allowed two free visits, then either join for $20 for the balance of the year, or pay $5 per guest visit.
Email kinseekers@hotmail.com or visit the Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade Facebook page for more details.
Also note that the church may have a mask mandate in place, so be prepared to wear one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.