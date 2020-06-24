Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will meet virtually from 1-3 p.m. July 2 using Zoom video conferencing.
The Zoom link will be active 30 minutes prior for those who would like to log in early to check their systems or to familiarize themselves with the system.
This will be the group’s “Chat and Chew” meeting. Those attending are encouraged to have a preferred beverage and snacks within reach while sharing genealogical discoveries, stories or artifacts. There will be no formal presentation.
Current Kinseekers members will each receive a unique one-time link to join the meeting.
Non-members wishing to attend as a guest are asked email kinseekers@hotmail.com. Put “Kinseekers Guest” in the subject line, and send name and email address.
Expect to receive a link by July 1 via email to join the meeting. Using Zoom for this meeting is free and accessible via tablet, mobile phone or computer. A computer provides the most comprehensive experience.
Those who wish may familiarize themselves with Zoom in advance at zoom.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.