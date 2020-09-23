The brain-child of Joyce Rorabaugh, starting Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade was not what she had in mind when she and her husband began their move from Florida to Fairfield Glade in December of 2006. Granted, she had been interested in genealogy ever since her maternal grandmother had given her a book in 1979, that detailed her granddad's family-line way back to the 1630s.
As Joyce said, "I was bitten, smitten and hooked-for-life.”
She joined a local genealogy group, took some research classes and she and her husband started combining vacations with family sleuthing; first in New England for her side of their family tree, then into the Mid-West and the deep South for his side.
By the fall of 2007, they were settled in Fairfield Glade so she prepared to resume her research, but imagine her surprise to find the only genealogy group in the area was just for Cumberland County. Since Fairfield Glade is comprised mainly of retired and semi-retired folks from many other parts of the country, she was pretty sure there were others possibly interested in finding out where they came from.
So, she secured the Family Center at the Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr., and put an ad in the Crossville Chronicle in Oct. 18, 2007, inviting all interested parties to a Genealogical Group Forming Meeting on Nov. 1, 2007, at 1 p.m. The response was overwhelming.
When thinking of a group name, Joyce said, “Name/identity is everything. It needs to be catchy, friendly and identifiable.” With kin as a Southern term for relative or ancestor, and seeker is another word for search, Kinseekers embodied the idea and group’s goals.
On Jan. 14, 2008, Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade was officially formed. Meetings were set for the first Thursday each month from 1-3 p.m. in the church's Family Center. Yearly dues were $10 per person. This plan continued successfully for 11 years. One woman who attended regularly, was especially helpful and enthusiastic was Cathy Tipton. She became Joyce's unofficial Kinseekers assistant.
When the Cumberland County Archives was being formed in 2010 under the guidance of the Art Circle Library, Kinseekers members were asked to help and several, including Joyce and Cathy, volunteered. In January 2011, the Library Board offered Joyce the position of Chief Archivist for the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center, after she completed a course at the State Library and Archives in Nashville acquiring her Archival Manger Certification.
However, that meant giving up her Kinseekers position. But, she felt confident to turn the leadership of Kinseekers over to Cathy, who has faithfully and successfully filled many capacities within the group since then. Through the years, the plan and format stayed about the same; meet with either a Kinseeker member or an area speaker discussing a specific genealogy topic. As you can imagine, by 2019, the Kinseekers were repeatedly calling on the same speakers.
With 2020 in mind as a perfect time for change, survey questions were distributed to all members and they started 2020 with some positive changes; one being the dues were increased to $20 per person, which enables us to secure a greater range of speakers and 2020 started with a full slate of new authorities.
Then the pandemic hit in March. Everything was put on hold. The board met successfully via Zoom in July, and the Kinseekers have continued connecting in their monthly meetings using this format. They are taking each month one-at-a-time, being sure to share their meeting information in the Crossville Chronicle.
While the Kinseekers meet in Fairfield Glade, they are inclusive of anyone in the general area who wants to join. For those interested in joining, email kinseekers@hotmail.com.
