Amy Kincaid has been promoted to director of finance for the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
The FGCC board of directors and General Manager Bob Weber made the announcement last week.
Kincaid was promoted from her former position as financial operations manager.
“She is a proven leader with diverse experience and is currently pursing certification as a certified management accountant,” the board and Weber said in a release.
"We are confident that Amy’s background and leadership skills will lend themselves to success in her new role.”
Kincaid joined the Fairfield Glade Community Club management team as the financial operations manager in July 2020. At that time, she was hired as part of the director of finance succession plan.
She holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Belmont University and has more than 25 years experience in the finance field across several industries.
She has held different positions, including accounting manager, senior financial analyst and financial reporting manager.
