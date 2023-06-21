The Fairfield Glade Bass Club will hold its 19th annual Youth Fishing Derby on Mirror Lake Saturday, July 2.
Fishing will be from 8-10 a.m. Youth will be registered after their first catch.
The counts and measurements will be taken and trophies awarded for boy’s most fish; girl’s most fish; boy’s largest fish; and girl’s largest fish.
Trophies will also be awarded to different classes of casting kids.
The Fairfield Glade Bass Club provides rods and reels to all winners plus rods and reels to all kids casting winners. The rods and reels were results of fund-raising and grants from various agencies.
Each year the Fairfield Glade Bass Club sponsors the Youth Fourth of July Fishing Derby.
The Recreation Department provides trophies to the top four winners.
