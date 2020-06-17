Kirsten Murray and Debbie Kersh are the July Featured Artists. Both Guild members are skilled jewelry artists who create wearable art.
Visit the Plateau Creative Art Center during the month of July to enjoy these artists' exquisite work. The Gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Accessible to those with disabilities, there is no admission fee. The Plateau Creative Art Center is at 451 Lakeview Drive, Fairfield Glade.
Kirsten Murray began her creative journey in the summer of 2016, when a good friend introduced her to the Japanese braiding art of Kumihimo.
With this basic technique, she began to add beads and bead weaving using Japanese and Czech beads. Necklace and earring sets and bracelets were Kirsten’s first art jewelry pieces.
From easy bead weaving, Kirsten expanded her repertoire to include cubic and prismatic right-angle weaves.
She joined the Art Guild in 2017 and began to sell her unique creations at the PCAC. Semi-precious stones, polymer clay, carved bone, porcelain, and Swarovski crystals become a focal point in her unique wearable art.
Kirsten attended classes at the William Holland School of Lapidary Arts in Georgia, and also enjoyed workshops with Sherry Serafini, during which she “unleashed her inner bead embroidery beast.”
Her lightweight jewelry is often a “two in one piece”, i.e., reversible pendant/earrings and necklaces that can also be worn as brooches.
Kirsten has won numerous awards for her creations, and states, “this art medium has provided me with the opportunity to custom design pieces that are proudly worn by artful women.”
Throughout her life, Debbie Kersh enjoyed numerous creative outlets: sewing, drawing, ceramics, oil painting, wood working and photography.
In 2017, Debbie moved from Texas to Crossville. After attending the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Judged and Juried Show, Debbie joined the group and met other members who shared her jewelry design passion of 25 years.
Debbie creates wearable art using sterling and fine silver, 14-karat gold and copper.
With Shibori satin, she embroideries her pendants, earrings and brooches with semi-precious stones, pearls and crystals.
Debbie also enjoys composing images using enamel and acrylic paint, dots and droplets. These small distinct dots of color form mandalas, or geometric configurations of symbols. She uses this technique to paint images found in nature: leaves, birds and flowers.
In Texas and in Fairfield Glade, Debbie Kersh has won awards for both her jewelry design and paintings.
We miss you at the Plateau Creative Arts Center! COVID-19 risk reduction guidelines for visitors have been implemented for the protection of all: hosts will wear masks as they greet and assist customers behind the front desk plastic barrier and all visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The building interior has been and will continue to be thoroughly sanitized.
Plan to visit the Plateau Creative Arts Center with your out-of-town friends and family during the summer months. Walk the delightful Sculpture Trail that is filled with whimsical art for all to enjoy.
For additional information, call 931-707-7249. Find us on Facebook: The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
The Art Guild is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
