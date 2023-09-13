David Kerry is the new chairman of Cumberland County United Fund’s Fairfield Glade campaign.
The announcement was made last week by Holly Neal, United Fund executive director.
“David is a very dedicated board member of the United Fund and has spent countless hours volunteering and making his footprint within the agency,” Neal said. “David has a heart for those in need and wants to give back financially and by volunteering.”
Kerry is a retired mechanical engineer who worked at General Electric Aircraft Engines in Cincinnati, OH.
He received many awards over his 35-year career for his excellence in the design of jet engine parts.
Kerry holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Kingston Polytechnic in London, England.
He said one of his favorite quotes by Winston Churchill is “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
Kerry lives by that motto by volunteering for the United Fund which supports more than 30 humanitarian agencies in only the Cumberland County area.
“This is what attracted him to the Cumberland United Fund because it covers so many needed areas,” Neal said. “It was through involvement with the Cumberland County United Fund that he joined the Cumberland County Rescue Squad.”
Kerry and his wife, Melanie, have lived in Fairfield Glade since his retirement four years ago.
He has three adult children and said he is hoping for a grandchild to share this beautiful area with.
“A fun fact about David is that his first live NFL game after he moved to the USA was the 1989 Superbowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers,” Neal said. “Unfortunately, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice spoiled it for him.”
All funding raised by the United Fund stays in Cumberland County and is used to help Cumberland County families, individuals and neighbors.
In 2022, Cumberland County United Fund gave $328,591.08 back to the community in charitable support for 34 Cumberland County organizations and causes that assist low-income families, the elderly, children, residents with disabilities and brain disorders, those facing hunger, emergencies and disasters and victims of adult and child domestic violence and sexual assault.
Through the annual Fairfield Glade door-to-door campaign, Glade residents donate an average of $65,000, which Neal said earlier this year represents about 15% of United Fund’s overall yearly budget.
“When you see a Cumberland County United Fund volunteer, flyer on a notice board, letter or email please consider giving to this organization,” Neal said. You can also go to the website at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.”
