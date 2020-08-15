Kenji Yaguchi said, “I volunteered from a concentration camp.” He was incarcerated in an American concentration camp in 1942, and subsequently volunteered to enlist, serving in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team (RCT) in WWII.
During the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 mandating the “evacuation and relocation” of persons of Japanese descent to War Relocation Authority (WRA) camps. Yaguchi and his family were taken to Minidoka, one of 10 WRA camps which opened Aug. 10, 1942, detaining almost 10,000 Japanese-Americans at full capacity. According to the National Park Service, 120,000 persons of Japanese decent were incarcerated in WRAs of which two-thirds were American citizens.
Yaguchi said. “They didn’t call it ‘concentration camp’ at first. They says, ‘internment camp.’ But, [it’s] a concentration camp when they have a barbed wire fence, machine gun posts every so many yards and they have a guard walk the perimeter of the compound. So, that’s a concentration camp. I think the government didn’t want to admit they had a concentration camp for their own citizens who were incarcerated in the camps.”
Yaguchi said, “It was demoralizing being behind a barbed wire fence and machine-gun posts every so many yards.”
Under Executive Order 9066, Japanese-Americans were classified 4-C.
“Do you know what 4-C means? Enemy aliens. So, that left us in a very precarious position,” said Yaguchi. “Our government didn’t want us. Nobody wanted us. It was a terrible, terrible thing. I think they found out they made a mistake.”
Yaguchi was one of thousands of second generation Americans of Japanese descent referred to as “Nisei,” meaning “second born.” The 442nd was made up solely of volunteer Nisei troops to act as a missions spearhead to fight the Germans during WWII.
“Everyone know [sic] our record [in] World War II,” said Yaguchi, referring to the 442nd RCT. The 442nd earned more medals than any other American regiment in US history. Yaguchi said he and the soldiers of the 442nd fought in Italy from Sicily to Naples, from Naples to Anzio Beachhead, from there to Rome and then to the Arno River. They crossed the Arno River and went back to the Po River.
“Our biggest battle was Biffontaine and Bruyeres, France. We were real tired, hungry, wet and they finally gave us a break. We got our break, we took a shower, got dry clothes and warm food. And while we were eating our food, they told us we had to hit the lines again because of the Lost Battalion,” said Yaguchi.
In October 1944, the 1st Battalion of the Texas 141st Regiment found themselves surrounded by Germans in the Vosges Mountains of France. Yaguchi said two other regiments had attempted to rescue the Lost Battlion to no avail. The 442nd RTC and the 100th Infantry were ordered to attempt a rescue.
After nearly six days of nonstop combat, the 442nd reached the Lost Battalion.
He said, “I know why they call on us, because we never lost a battle during the war – never retreated once. Every battle we were in, we accomplished our mission. Maybe that was the reason why they call us to get this Lost Battalion.”
During the Lost Battalion rescue mission alone, the 442nd Combat Team lost more than 800 men saving the 211 American soldiers who had been surrounded.
“We lost more than we saved,” Yaguchi said. “But, that doesn’t make a difference to us. That was our mission to save these our comrades. When we finally reached them, I the first wave have to secure the perimeter so the Germans can’t come back in again. I was in the second wave. One of the men in the Lost Battalion hug me so tight I could hardly breathe.”
The battle for the Lost Battalion was an “Honor Battle,” one of only about 10 honor battles in the history of the US from the Revolution to WWII.
The 442nd Combat Team became known as the “Purple Heart Battalion” due to the high casualty rates it suffered during these high-risk missions.
“They used us as spearhead troops,” he said. “Our mission, our main purpose, was to save our great country from our adversaries. That was the mission for all of us – in Europe, in Pacific – all over.”
The 442nd was called back to Italy because General Mark Clark sent 45,000 troops to break the Po Valley German defense and had been at a standstill for six months. It took the 442nd Combat Team 32 minutes. The Germans underestimated the troops would climb a 3,000 foot cliff that was on the west bank of the German line. Once they topped it, they crushed the German line.
Yaguchi didn’t make the climb. He took two bullets from a “pocket of Germans” in the valley when they were trying to clear the area.
“That’s the way it goes. When you get hit by a bullet, you really don’t feel it. You might feel a sting. Like I said, that is war. But, the worst part of the war is in between battles. You worry about, ‘When is the next bullet going to hit you?’ Once the war starts, you’ve got no time to think about anything. Your next move is to get that German, to get your enemy. So, you forget about all. This in between time, you have worries or nightmares. War is hell. Everybody who served in the war will tell you the same thing,” said Yaguchi. “But, once you start shooting each other it’s a different story. Like in Italy, our wounds were so great and the Germans were the same thing. So, the war stopped, we go and get our wounded so we can take them back, they get theirs, we exchange cigarettes with the Germans, then we go back shooting each other again.”
As the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII nears, their unique perspectives, their genuine accounts resonate and show us who the greatest generation really was. They were Allied. They were patriots. They were heroes.
