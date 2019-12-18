The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department
for Dec. 1-7, 2019:
Dec. 1 — Towne Center Dr., Arrest. A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the state of Georgia.
Dec. 1 — Westchester Dr., Arrest. A motorist was stopped for speeding and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Dec. 2 — Monticello Loop, Burglary. A resident reported someone broke into his residence and stole tools and two utility trailers outside the residence.
Dec. 4 — Rugby Rd., Attempted Robbery. A subject reported that someone attempted to rob him at gunpoint outside his home. Investigation is continuing.
Dec. 4 — Monticello Lane, Vandalism. A resident reported damage to their outside shed where someone possibly attempted to enter.
Security Tip of the Week
The holiday season is a magical time, but Christmas traditions, decor and celebrations can lead to accidents (or worse) if you're not careful. Many of us already have our Christmas decorations up and have been enjoying them for a while. The below safety tips can help us enjoy them all season.
• Inspect electrical decorations for damage before use. Cracked or damaged sockets, loose or bare wires and loose connections may cause a serious shock or start a fire.
• Do not overload electrical outlets. Overloaded electrical outlets and faulty wires are a common cause of holiday fires. Avoid overloading outlets and plug only one high-wattage appliance into each outlet at a time.
• Never connect more than three strings of incandescent lights. More than three strands may not only blow a fuse, but can also cause a fire.
• Keep the tree fresh by watering daily. Dry trees are a serious fire hazard.
• Candles are very nice, but they are still an open flame. Use battery-operated candles. Candles start almost half of home decoration fires.
• Keep combustibles at least three feet from heat sources. A heat source that was too close to the decoration was a factor in half of home fires that began with decorations.
• Protect cords from damage. To avoid shock or fire hazards, cords should never be pinched by furniture, forced into small spaces such as doors or windows, placed under rugs, located near heat sources or attached by nails or staples.
• Check decorations for certification label. Make sure they have a label that states they have been independently tested by a certified lab.
• Stay in the kitchen when something is cooking. Unattended cooking equipment is the leading cause of home cooking fires.
• Turn off, unplug and extinguish all decorations when going to sleep or leaving the house. Unattended candles are the cause of one in five home candle fires. Half of home fire deaths occur between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
