Somebody, please pinch me! Here it is, July already! Remember when we were younger Mom would say, “The older you get the faster the years go by.” Well, if that is true, it puts me well over 100 years old!
I do hope that all of you had a very safe and happy Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Unfortunately, the FGFD was unable to conduct our July 4 Pancake Breakfast. This event is always an excellent way for our fire department to interact with our residents.
Our Ladies Club recently presented our FGFD with a very generous donation for our hydrant truck campaign. We thank them very much for their outstanding support. Also, a special congratulations to the Ladies Club on their 50th Anniversary!
A reminder for all our FG residents: If you haven’t already, check out our newly remodeled and updated FGFD website at www.fairfieldgladefire.org. There is a wealth of information, photos and contact information, too.
Staying Cool in the Summer Heat
Now that summer is in full swing, I thought I would take a few minutes and share my thoughts on how to stay cool and safe during hot summer days.
I am sure we have all heard a few of these tips throughout our years but they are always good reminders.
Let’s start with the obvious — always make sure you stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. I like to fill a 64-ounce container each morning to help me regulate my water consumption throughout the day. By most standards, 64 ounces of water per day is recommended for an adult. This could be more on hot humid days.
Caffeine, alcohol and even carbonated drinks can lead to dehydration.
Foods that are high in protein can increase your body’s metabolism heat which, in turn, can lead to heat-related injuries because of water loss (dehydration).
If you feel the need to work in the yard, limit your hours. Usually the hottest hours of the day are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Once again make sure you stay hydrated.
Watch out for each other. If you notice your spouse or your golf partner appears a little flush in the face, say something to them. Our bodies are good at giving us early signs that there is a problem. The real problem is we usually ignore them until heat exhaustion sets in.
Here are a few of the early signs to recognize Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.
Heat Exhaustion:
Watch for fast and shallow breathing, headaches, dry mouth, muscle cramps, vomiting, nausea, disorientation and sweating. You may even feel lightheaded and pass out. If you have these symptoms, seek medical attention. Please do not ignore these symptoms as the next stage is Heat Stroke.
Heat Stroke :
Severe dizziness, high temperature (103 degrees or above), dry skin (no sweating), strong rapid pulse, severe headache, disorientation and confusion are warning signals. You may become unconscious. Seek medical attention immediately!
Watch out for those around you. If you see early signs of heat exhaustion, get the person to a cool area and make sure they are hydrated. People 65 years and older are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses, and that makes up the majority of our community. So please take all the precautions to stay safe and watch out for your friends and neighbors.
Have a great summer everyone. Remember, if you need us just call. We still make house calls!
I am surrounded by a great team, and they are always willing and ready to serve our great Fairfield Glade community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.